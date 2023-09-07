Will Patrick Mahomes II Score a Touchdown Against the Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 1?
Will Patrick Mahomes II hit paydirt when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions meet in Week 1 on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.
Think Mahomes will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Patrick Mahomes II score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)
- Last year, Mahomes ran 61 times for 358 yards (21.1 ypg) and four TDs.
- He rushed for a touchdown in four games last season, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.
Patrick Mahomes II Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|30
|39
|360
|5
|0
|3
|5
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|24
|35
|235
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|20
|35
|262
|1
|1
|4
|26
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|23
|37
|249
|3
|1
|4
|34
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|29
|43
|292
|4
|0
|4
|28
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|25
|40
|338
|2
|2
|4
|21
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|25
|34
|423
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|43
|68
|446
|1
|1
|6
|63
|1
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|26
|35
|331
|4
|1
|7
|39
|0
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|20
|34
|329
|3
|0
|4
|23
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|27
|42
|320
|1
|1
|4
|36
|0
|Week 13
|@Bengals
|16
|27
|223
|1
|0
|2
|9
|1
|Week 14
|@Broncos
|28
|42
|352
|3
|3
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 15
|@Texans
|36
|41
|336
|2
|0
|5
|33
|1
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|16
|28
|224
|2
|0
|2
|8
|1
|Week 17
|Broncos
|29
|42
|328
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|18
|26
|202
|1
|0
|3
|29
|0
|Divisional
|Jaguars
|22
|30
|195
|2
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|29
|43
|326
|2
|0
|3
|8
|0
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|21
|27
|182
|3
|0
|6
|44
|0
Rep Patrick Mahomes II with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.