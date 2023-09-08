The Houston Astros (80-61) will look to Yordan Alvarez, riding a two-game homer streak, against the San Diego Padres (66-75) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday, at Minute Maid Park.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (10-10) for the Astros and Blake Snell (12-9) for the Padres.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (10-10, 4.60 ERA) vs Snell - SD (12-9, 2.55 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

The Astros will hand the ball to Brown (10-10) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 4.60, a 3.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.358.

He has 11 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

In 25 starts, Brown has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has made 26 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 29th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 2.55 ERA and 201 strikeouts over 155 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

In 28 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.55, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .191 against him.

Snell is trying for his sixth straight quality start.

Snell is trying for his 20th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per start.

He will attempt for his third straight appearance without giving up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.55 ERA ranks first, 1.252 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.