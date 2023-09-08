How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds face Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on Friday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 194 home runs.
- St. Louis is ninth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored 641 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.452 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Rom (0-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In three starts, Rom has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.4 frames per outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Thomas Hatch
|9/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Johan Oviedo
|9/5/2023
|Braves
|W 10-6
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Mike Soroka
|9/6/2023
|Braves
|W 11-6
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Spencer Strider
|9/7/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Max Fried
|9/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Andrew Abbott
|9/9/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Carson Spiers
|9/10/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Hunter Greene
|9/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Dean Kremer
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Gibson
