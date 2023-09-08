The semifinals at the US Open is set for Friday, with Daniil Medvedev, the No. 3-ranked player, and Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1-ranked player, battling it out for a chance to play for the tournament championship.

The Alcaraz-Medvedev matchup can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Friday, September 8

Friday, September 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Alcaraz vs. Medvedev Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

In his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Alcaraz went down in the final to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 7-5, 6-7, 6-7 on August 20.

Medvedev made it to the semifinals by taking down No. 8-ranked Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday.

In the Western & Southern Open, Medvedev's last tournament, he went head to head with No. 17-ranked Zverev in the round of 16 on August 17 and was beaten 4-6, 7-5, 4-6.

In three head-to-head matches, Alcaraz has taken down Medvedev two times, while Medvedev has claimed victory in one match. Alcaraz took home the win in their last meeting 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals of the Wimbledon on July 14, 2023.

Alcaraz and Medvedev have matched up for eight sets, and it's been Alcaraz who has taken the reins, claiming five of them. Medvedev has been victorious in three sets.

In 69 total games, Alcaraz has the upper hand, winning 37 of them, while Medvedev has taken 32.

How to Watch Friday's US Open

Alcaraz vs. Medvedev Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev -375 Odds to Win Match +290 +120 Odds to Win Tournament +900 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 57.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.