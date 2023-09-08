The Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) square off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Jayhawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Illinois matchup.

Illinois vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Illinois vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Illinois has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.

Kansas has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

