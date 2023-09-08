Nolan Gorman vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Friday, Nolan Gorman (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Braves.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 93 hits, batting .236 this season with 44 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 117th in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 30th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Gorman is batting .300 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Gorman has reached base via a hit in 66 games this season (of 114 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- In 22 games this year, he has gone deep (19.3%, and 6% of his trips to the dish).
- Gorman has driven in a run in 39 games this year (34.2%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|59
|.274
|AVG
|.201
|.361
|OBP
|.291
|.537
|SLG
|.436
|22
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|13
|46
|RBI
|30
|70/25
|K/BB
|75/25
|4
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.74).
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Abbott (8-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.22 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .223 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.