On Friday, September 8, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.6 points per game) and Napheesa Collier (fourth, 21.3) -- face off when the Chicago Sky (16-22) host the Minnesota Lynx (19-19) at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Lynx matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Sky have covered 18 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.

The Lynx have compiled a 20-17-0 record against the spread this year.

Chicago has covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Minnesota has covered the spread 10 times this year (10-8 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

A total of 18 out of the Sky's 37 games this season have gone over the point total.

So far this season, 22 out of the Lynx's 38 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.