Ariya Jutanugarn will play at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at the par-72, 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Ariya Jutanugarn will play at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio at the par-72, 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club from September 7-9.

Ariya Jutanugarn Insights

Jutanugarn has finished better than par eight times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Jutanugarn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Jutanugarn has finished in the top 10 once in her past five events.

She has made three cuts in her past five tournaments.

Jutanugarn has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 27 -4 283 0 17 1 4 $760,529

Kroger Queen City Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Jutanugarn played this event was in 2022, and she finished 10th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,515-yard length for this tournament.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -5.

Courses that Jutanugarn has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,577 yards, 62 yards longer than the 6,515-yard Kenwood Country Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Jutanugarn's Last Time Out

Jutanugarn was in the 85th percentile on par 3s at the Portland Classic, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Portland Classic was strong, putting her in the 73rd percentile of the field.

Jutanugarn was better than 84% of the field at the Portland Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Jutanugarn shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the field averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Jutanugarn did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.1).

Jutanugarn's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the tournament average (5.5).

At that most recent outing, Jutanugarn's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.7).

Jutanugarn ended the Portland Classic with a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Jutanugarn finished without one.

Kroger Queen City Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 7-9, 2023

September 7-9, 2023 Course: Kenwood Country Club

Kenwood Country Club Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Par: 72 / 6,515 yards

72 / 6,515 yards

