Saturday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (73-70) going head to head against the St. Louis Cardinals (62-79) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 11-9 win for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable pitchers are Zack Thompson (4-5) for the Cardinals and Carson Spiers for the Reds.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Reds 11, Cardinals 10.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Cardinals have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 31 (45.6%) of those contests.

St. Louis has entered 52 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 25-27 in those contests.

The Cardinals have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 650 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule