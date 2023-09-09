When the St. Louis Cardinals (62-79) and Cincinnati Reds (73-70) match up at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, September 9, Zack Thompson will get the ball for the Cardinals, while the Reds will send Carson Spiers to the mound. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+110). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (4-5, 3.91 ERA) vs Spiers - CIN (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 68 times and won 31, or 45.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 25-27 (48.1%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Reds have won in 49, or 48%, of the 102 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Reds have won 36 of 73 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Edman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Lars Nootbaar 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

