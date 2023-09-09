The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1) will look to upset the Missouri Tigers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 21 points. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee matchup.

Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

