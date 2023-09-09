Nolan Gorman vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After batting .189 with a double, three home runs, six walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Carson Spiers) at 6:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman leads St. Louis with 93 hits, batting .234 this season with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has gotten a hit in 66 of 115 games this year (57.4%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (18.3%).
- He has homered in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has an RBI in 39 of 115 games this year, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 37.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|60
|.274
|AVG
|.197
|.361
|OBP
|.286
|.537
|SLG
|.428
|22
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|13
|46
|RBI
|30
|70/25
|K/BB
|77/25
|4
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Spiers (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
