The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) play an FCS opponent, the Southern Illinois Salukis (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium.

On offense, Northern Illinois ranks 95th in the FBS with 338 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 62nd in total defense (314 yards allowed per contest). Southern Illinois' offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks ninth-best in the FCS with 49 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 23 points per game, which ranks 44th.

Northern Illinois vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Southern Illinois Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Southern Illinois 338 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432 (35th) 314 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 253 (26th) 166 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169 (41st) 172 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263 (20th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has 165 pass yards for Northern Illinois, completing 44.8% of his passes this season.

Gavin Williams has racked up 61 yards on 15 carries.

Antario Brown has carried the ball 16 times for 53 yards (53 per game) and one touchdown.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's team-high 46 yards as a receiver have come on five receptions (out of seven targets).

Christian Carter has caught two passes while averaging 46 yards per game.

Grayson Barnes has a total of 31 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing two throws.

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker leads Southern Illinois with 219 yards on 16-of-23 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 16 rushing yards (16 ypg) on five carries.

Romeir Elliott has rushed eight times for 39 yards, with one touchdown.

Justin Strong has piled up 38 yards (on 10 attempts) with one touchdown.

Izaiah Hartrup has collected five receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 80 (80 yards per game). He's been targeted five times and has one touchdown.

Jaelin Benefield has put up a 72-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Dayton Mitchell has racked up 32 reciving yards (32 ypg) this season.

