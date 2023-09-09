Based on our computer model, the Northwestern Wildcats will defeat the UTEP Miners when the two teams match up at Ryan Field on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on UTEP vs. Northwestern? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Northwestern vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+1.5) Over (39.5) Northwestern 26, UTEP 20

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 Big Ten Predictions

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Miners' implied win probability is 54.5%.

The Miners have won once against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 1.5-point favorites or more, UTEP has an ATS record of 1-1.

UTEP games have had an average of 56 points this season, 16.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Miners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTEP 21 15.5 28 14 14 17 Northwestern 7 24 -- -- 7 24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.