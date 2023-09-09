Northwestern vs. UTEP: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UTEP Miners (1-1) play the Northwestern Wildcats (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ryan Field. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Miners favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 38.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UTEP vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northwestern vs. UTEP Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Evanston, Illinois
- Venue: Ryan Field
Northwestern vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTEP Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTEP (-1.5)
|38.5
|-125
|+105
|DraftKings
|UTEP (-1.5)
|38.5
|-118
|-102
|FanDuel
|UTEP (-1.5)
|38.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+100
|-120
|Tipico
|UTEP (-1)
|-
|-120
|+100
Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
