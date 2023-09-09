The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) host the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Notre Dame has the 26th-ranked offense this season (500.5 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-best with only 162.5 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored NC State ranks 79th in the FBS (24 points per game), and it is 41st on the other side of the ball (14 points allowed per game).

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ABC.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Notre Dame vs. NC State Key Statistics

Notre Dame NC State 500.5 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364 (86th) 162.5 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273 (40th) 206 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (33rd) 294.5 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155 (106th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has racked up 445 yards (222.5 ypg) on 33-of-40 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has racked up 211 yards on 29 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner. He's also caught three passes for 33 yards (16.5 per game).

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball nine times for 86 yards (43 per game) and one touchdown.

Jayden Thomas' team-high 125 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of eight targets) with one touchdown.

Jaden Greathouse has put together a 98-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in five passes on five targets.

Mitchell Evans has a total of 61 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four throws.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 155 yards on 17-of-26 passing this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 96 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Houston has collected 57 yards (on 13 attempts).

Kevin Concepcion leads his squad with 36 receiving yards on four receptions.

Michael Allen has put together a 27-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on four targets.

Keyon Lesane has racked up 22 reciving yards (22 ypg) this season.

