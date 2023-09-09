Based on our computer model, the Oklahoma State Cowboys will take down the Arizona State Sun Devils when the two teams come together at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which kicks off at 10:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Oklahoma State (-3) Over (53.5) Oklahoma State 33, Arizona State 25

Cowboys vs. Sun Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma State 27 13 27 13 -- -- Arizona State 24 21 24 21 -- --

