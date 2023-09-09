The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) play the No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Rebels are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 64.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Tulane matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Ole Miss & Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Ole Miss To Win the National Champ. +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500 Tulane To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +250 Bet $100 to win $250

