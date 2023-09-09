Richie Palacios is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against Carson Spiers and the Cincinnati RedsSeptember 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 3 against the Pirates) he went 2-for-4.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)



Richie Palacios At The Plate

  • Palacios has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .353.
  • Palacios has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (33.3%), Palacios has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in one of 12 games.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
.300 AVG .429
.300 OBP .467
.350 SLG .714
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
2/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
  • The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Spiers (0-0) starts for the Reds, his second this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
