Tyler O'Neill vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Tyler O'Neill (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Carson Spiers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .245 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- O'Neill is batting .381 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (42 of 64), with multiple hits 10 times (15.6%).
- In 14.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.9% of his games this season, O'Neill has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.4% of his games this season (22 of 64), with two or more runs four times (6.3%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.245
|AVG
|.245
|.336
|OBP
|.314
|.473
|SLG
|.391
|13
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|31/15
|K/BB
|32/11
|2
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.77 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will look to Spiers (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
