Our computer model predicts the UCF Knights will defeat the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Albertsons Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Looking to bet on UCF vs. Boise State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

UCF vs. Boise State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCF (-3.5) Over (58.5) UCF 46, Boise State 23

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 Predictions

UCF Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Knights' implied win probability is 62.3%.

The Knights have covered the spread in every game this year.

UCF is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

All one of the Knights' games have hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 5.0 more than the average point total for UCF games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Broncos based on the moneyline is 41.7%.

The Broncos have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-1-0).

Boise State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 3.5 points or more this season (0-1).

One of the Broncos' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

The average point total for Boise State this year is the same as this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knights vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 56.0 6.0 56.0 6.0 -- -- Boise State 19.0 56.0 -- -- 19.0 56.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.