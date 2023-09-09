The No. 6 USC Trojans (2-0) host a Pac-12 battle against the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC sports the 89th-ranked defense this season (378.0 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking ninth-best with a tally of 584.5 yards per game. With 406.0 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Stanford ranks 65th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 75th, surrendering 350.0 total yards per contest.

USC vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

How to Watch Week 2 Games

USC vs. Stanford Key Statistics

USC Stanford 584.5 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.0 (76th) 378.0 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.0 (67th) 187.5 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.0 (60th) 397.0 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.0 (61st) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has thrown for 597 yards (298.5 ypg) to lead USC, completing 73.5% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 40 rushing yards on 11 carries.

MarShawn Lloyd has racked up 118 yards on 16 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner. He's also caught three passes for 71 yards (35.5 per game).

Quinten Joyner has carried the ball nine times for 99 yards (49.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Tahj Washington's 160 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted five times and has registered five catches and three touchdowns.

Duce Robinson has hauled in four receptions totaling 115 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mario Williams has been the target of nine passes and compiled six catches for 92 yards, an average of 46.0 yards per contest.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels has been a dual threat for Stanford this season. He has 248 passing yards (248.0 per game) while completing 69.4% of his passes. He's tossed two touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 42 yards (42.0 ypg) on 11 carries.

Casey Filkins has rushed six times for 67 yards.

Benjamin Yurosek has hauled in 138 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

John Humphreys has put together a 29-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught three passes on four targets.

Elic Ayomanor's three grabs (on four targets) have netted him 27 yards (27.0 ypg).

