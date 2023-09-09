SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 2
Trying to find information on the best bets in SEC play in Week 2, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Auburn vs. Cal matchup, and taking Tulane (+7.5) over Ole Miss against the spread. See more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.
Best Week 2 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Tulane +7.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 7.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Cal +6.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Cal by 7.3 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Mississippi State -9 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 17.9 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 2 SEC Total Bets
Over 55 - Auburn vs. Cal
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears
- Projected Total: 76.0 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 66.5 - Ole Miss vs. Tulane
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Total: 58.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 47.5 - Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Total: 53.3 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 9
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Week 2 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Auburn
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|59.0 / 14.0
|492.0 / 301.0
|Alabama
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|56.0 / 7.0
|431.0 / 211.0
|Texas A&M
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|52.0 / 10.0
|411.0 / 222.0
|Tennessee
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|49.0 / 13.0
|499.0 / 201.0
|Vanderbilt
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|41.0 / 20.5
|379.0 / 334.5
|Kentucky
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|44.0 / 14.0
|357.0 / 295.0
|Ole Miss
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|73.0 / 7.0
|667.0 / 235.0
|Georgia
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|48.0 / 7.0
|559.0 / 260.0
|Mississippi State
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|48.0 / 7.0
|525.0 / 208.0
|Arkansas
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|56.0 / 13.0
|379.0 / 291.0
|Missouri
|1-0 (0-0 SEC)
|35.0 / 10.0
|437.0 / 194.0
|South Carolina
|0-1 (0-0 SEC)
|17.0 / 31.0
|351.0 / 437.0
|Florida
|0-1 (0-0 SEC)
|11.0 / 24.0
|346.0 / 270.0
|LSU
|0-1 (0-0 SEC)
|24.0 / 45.0
|460.0 / 494.0
