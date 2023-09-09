MVFC opponents meet when the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) and the Illinois State Redbirds (1-0) square off on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Hanson Field.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 11th-worst in the FCS (58.0 points allowed per game), Western Illinois has played better on offense, ranking 55th in the FCS by averaging 21.0 points per game. Illinois State has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 14th-best in total yards per game (473.0) and 20th-best in total yards surrendered per game (203.0).

Western Illinois vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Western Illinois vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Western Illinois Illinois State 251.0 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.0 (24th) 650.0 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.0 (20th) 36.0 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.0 (30th) 215.0 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.0 (15th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 215 yards (215.0 ypg) to lead Western Illinois, completing 53.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season.

Ludovick Choquette has carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 37 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on one catch for 20 yards (20.0 per game).

This season, Seth Glatz has carried the ball eight times for 15 yards (15.0 per game), while also racking up 73 yards through the air .

Donald McKinney has caught four passes for 52 yards (52.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jay Parker's two receptions are good enough for 24 yards.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has put up 255 passing yards, or 255.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 76.7% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with zero interceptions.

Mason Blakemore has run for 75 yards on four carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Wenkers Wright has racked up 59 yards (on four attempts) with one touchdown.

Daniel Sobkowicz's 90 receiving yards (90.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has six receptions on 10 targets with one touchdown.

Eddie Kasper has recorded 73 receiving yards (73.0 yards per game) on six receptions.

Jalen Carr's five targets have resulted in five catches for 40 yards.

