Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (73-71) and St. Louis Cardinals (63-79) going head to head at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET on September 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (3-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (7-10) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Cardinals have won in 27, or 44.3%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, St. Louis has won 23 of 50 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (654 total), St. Louis is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule