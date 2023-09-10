Hunter Greene and Miles Mikolas are the projected starters when the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Sunday at Great American Ball Park.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 196 home runs.

St. Louis is 10th in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 654 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.451 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Mikolas (7-10) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Miles Mikolas Mike Soroka 9/6/2023 Braves W 11-6 Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds W 9-4 Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles - Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles - Away Adam Wainwright Dean Kremer 9/13/2023 Orioles - Away Drew Rom Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez

