Sunday's WNBA slate includes DeWanna Bonner's Connecticut Sun (27-12) hosting Courtney Williams and the Chicago Sky (17-22) at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game tips off at 1:00 PM ET.

In Connecticut's last game, it defeated Indiana 76-59. The Sun were led by Tiffany Hayes, who finished with 14 points, and DiJonai Carrington, with 10 points and six rebounds. Chicago won against Minnesota 92-87 in their last game. Kahleah Copper (20 PTS, 5 AST, 38.9 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) ended the game as Chicago's top scorer.

Sun vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-550 to win)

Sun (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+400 to win)

Sky (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: CBS Sports Network, The U, and NBCS-BOS

Sky Season Stats

The Sky put up 81.2 points per game and give up 83.2, making them sixth in the WNBA on offense and sixth defensively.

On the glass, Chicago is ninth in the league in rebounds (33.2 per game). It is seventh in rebounds allowed (34.9 per game).

This season the Sky are ranked fourth in the WNBA in assists at 20.3 per game.

Chicago commits 13.4 turnovers per game and force 13.3 per game, ranking sixth and fifth, respectively, in the WNBA.

The Sky are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (8.2 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

Defensively, Chicago is best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.5. It is fourth in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.5%.

Sky Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Sky are averaging more points at home (82.7 per game) than on the road (79.6). But they are also allowing more at home (84.7) than away (81.5).

Chicago averages fewer rebounds per game at home (31.4) than on the road (35.2), and it concedes the same number at home as away (34.9).

This season the Sky are collecting more assists at home (21 per game) than away (19.5).

This season, Chicago is committing fewer turnovers at home (12.4 per game) than on the road (14.4). But it is also forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.7) than on the road (13.8).

The Sky drain more 3-pointers per game at home (8.3) than on the road (8), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (35.4%).

This season Chicago is conceding more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (5.9). And it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.3%) than on the road (31.4%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sky have won eight out of the 24 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been the underdog.

This season, the Sky have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +400 on the moneyline.

Chicago is 19-18-0 against the spread this season.

As a 9.5-point underdog or greater, Chicago is 6-1 against the spread.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Sky.

