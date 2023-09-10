Tyler O'Neill vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill and his .543 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Reds.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is batting .245 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- O'Neill enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .381 with two homers.
- O'Neill has reached base via a hit in 42 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 21.9% of his games this season, O'Neill has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (34.4%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.245
|AVG
|.245
|.336
|OBP
|.314
|.473
|SLG
|.391
|13
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|31/15
|K/BB
|32/11
|2
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.76 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (201 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Greene (3-6) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.75 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.75, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
