On Sunday, Willson Contreras (.763 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .256 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 53rd in slugging.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 117), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.5% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .260 AVG .252 .345 OBP .354 .445 SLG .471 21 XBH 24 8 HR 11 26 RBI 38 51/21 K/BB 58/26 5 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings