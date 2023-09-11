Cardinals vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 11
Monday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (90-52) and the St. Louis Cardinals (63-80) facing off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on September 11) at 6:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Orioles.
The Orioles will call on Dean Kremer (12-5) against the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (6-1).
Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.
- When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.
- The Cardinals have gone 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (two of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Cardinals have won in 27, or 43.5%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- St. Louis has a mark of 4-5 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- St. Louis scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (655 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 6
|@ Braves
|W 11-6
|Dakota Hudson vs Spencer Strider
|September 7
|@ Braves
|L 8-5
|Adam Wainwright vs Max Fried
|September 8
|@ Reds
|W 9-4
|Drew Rom vs Andrew Abbott
|September 9
|@ Reds
|W 4-3
|Zack Thompson vs Carson Spiers
|September 10
|@ Reds
|L 7-1
|Miles Mikolas vs Hunter Greene
|September 11
|@ Orioles
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Dean Kremer
|September 12
|@ Orioles
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs John Means
|September 13
|@ Orioles
|-
|Drew Rom vs Kyle Bradish
|September 15
|Phillies
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Aaron Nola
|September 16
|Phillies
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Ranger Suárez
|September 17
|Phillies
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
