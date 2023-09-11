Monday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (90-52) and the St. Louis Cardinals (63-80) facing off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on September 11) at 6:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Orioles.

The Orioles will call on Dean Kremer (12-5) against the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (6-1).

Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

Cardinals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Cardinals have gone 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (two of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Cardinals have won in 27, or 43.5%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has a mark of 4-5 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (655 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

Cardinals Schedule