When the Baltimore Orioles (90-52) and St. Louis Cardinals (63-80) meet in the series opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday, September 11, Dean Kremer will get the call for the Orioles, while the Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson to the mound. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Cardinals have +140 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.07 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (6-1, 4.43 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Cardinals Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -170 +142 - 10 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -165 +140 - 10 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 69 games this season and won 49 (71%) of those contests.

The Orioles have gone 22-5 (winning 81.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Baltimore has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total nine times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (43.5%) in those contests.

This year, the Cardinals have won four of nine games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

