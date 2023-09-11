The Baltimore Orioles (90-52) and St. Louis Cardinals (63-80) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 6:35 PM ET. The Orioles are coming off a series victory over the Red Sox, and the Cardinals a series win over the Reds.

The Orioles will call on Dean Kremer (12-5) against the Cardinals and Dakota Hudson (6-1).

Cardinals vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.07 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (6-1, 4.43 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

Hudson (6-1 with a 4.43 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his ninth of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 14 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .255 against him.

Hudson has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Hudson is trying for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.4 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 14 appearances this season.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

The Orioles' Kremer (12-5) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, a 3.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.287 in 28 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 28 starts this season.

In 28 starts this season, Kremer has lasted five or more innings 22 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has made 28 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 34th, 1.287 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 34th.

