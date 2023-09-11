Lars Nootbaar, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .273 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 63 walks.
  • Nootbaar has had a hit in 64 of 98 games this season (65.3%), including multiple hits 25 times (25.5%).
  • Looking at the 98 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Nootbaar has had an RBI in 34 games this season (34.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (8.2%).
  • He has scored at least once 49 times this season (50.0%), including 13 games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 50
.254 AVG .290
.359 OBP .400
.405 SLG .484
12 XBH 23
7 HR 6
19 RBI 23
36/30 K/BB 47/33
4 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 29th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 154 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 34th, 1.287 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.