Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .450.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this year (90 of 138), with at least two hits 47 times (34.1%).
  • Looking at the 138 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (13.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (60 of 138), with two or more runs 18 times (13.0%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 68
.277 AVG .270
.385 OBP .345
.462 SLG .438
25 XBH 24
12 HR 11
37 RBI 36
80/46 K/BB 64/31
6 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 160 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • The Orioles are sending Kremer (12-5) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 154 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.07), 37th in WHIP (1.287), and 34th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
