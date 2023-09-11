Tyler O'Neill vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .242 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 42 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- O'Neill has driven home a run in 14 games this season (21.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 33.8% of his games this season (22 of 65), with two or more runs four times (6.2%).
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.245
|AVG
|.239
|.336
|OBP
|.312
|.473
|SLG
|.381
|13
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|31/15
|K/BB
|32/12
|2
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer (12-5) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 29th start of the season. He has a 4.07 ERA in 154 2/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.07 ERA ranks 34th, 1.287 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
