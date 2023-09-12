Tuesday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (91-52) and St. Louis Cardinals (63-81) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:35 PM ET on September 12.

The probable starters are John Means for the Orioles and Adam Wainwright (3-11) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 6, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Cardinals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Cardinals have won in 27, or 42.9%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has a mark of 1-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (660 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.77 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule