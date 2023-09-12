The Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The favored Orioles have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +155. The total is 10.5 runs for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -190 +155 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in two of those games).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 27 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 3-4 when it's set as an underdog of +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 69 of its 141 games with a total this season.

The Cardinals are 2-8-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-40 32-41 27-22 36-58 47-59 16-21

