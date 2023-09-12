On Tuesday, Lars Nootbaar (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Orioles.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: John Means
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 63 walks while batting .275.
  • Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 99 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.3% of those games.
  • In 12.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.3% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1%.
  • He has scored in 50 games this year (50.5%), including 13 multi-run games (13.1%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 51
.254 AVG .293
.359 OBP .400
.405 SLG .487
12 XBH 24
7 HR 6
19 RBI 23
36/30 K/BB 48/33
4 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Means will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, April 13, the 30-year-old left-hander started the game and went four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
  • In his two appearances last season he had a 3.38 ERA, and a 1.25 WHIP.
