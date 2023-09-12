On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.292 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be John Means. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: John Means
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
  • In 65.5% of his 139 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.
  • In 13.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 45 games this year (32.4%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 43.2% of his games this year (60 of 139), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 69
.277 AVG .269
.385 OBP .343
.462 SLG .434
25 XBH 24
12 HR 11
37 RBI 36
80/46 K/BB 65/31
6 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 160 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Means gets the call to start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old southpaw last appeared Wednesday, April 13 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he started and went four innings.
  • In his two appearances last season he had a 3.38 ERA, and a 1.25 WHIP.
