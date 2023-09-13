Wednesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (91-53) and the St. Louis Cardinals (64-81) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Orioles coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:35 PM on September 13.

The Orioles will look to Kyle Gibson (14-8) against the Cardinals and Drew Rom (0-2).

Cardinals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (43.8%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (665 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.75 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule