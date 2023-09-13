As they prepare for Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces (34-6), the Chicago Sky (18-22) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, September 13 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Sky head into this game following a 102-91 win against the Sun in overtime on Sunday.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Kahleah Copper Questionable Toe 18.7 4.4 2 Alanna Smith Questionable Ankle 9.2 6.6 1.8 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams paces the Sky in assists (6.3 per game), and puts up 10.4 points and 6 rebounds. She also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kahleah Copper leads the Sky in scoring (18.7 points per game) and assists (2), and averages 4.4 rebounds. She also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Elizabeth Williams is posting 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 51.4% of her shots from the floor (seventh in league).

Marina Mabrey is putting up 15 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, making 41.1% of her shots from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc (10th in league), with 2.3 treys per game (seventh in WNBA).

Alanna Smith is averaging a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. And she is delivering 9.2 points and 1.8 assists, making 49.8% of her shots from the floor.

Sky vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -16.5 171.5

