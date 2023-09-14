If you reside in Cook County, Illinois and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Cook County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Lawndale College Prep High School at ITW David Speer Academy

Game Time: 5:58 PM CT on September 14

Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson College Prep at Solorio Academy High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 14

Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Maine West High School at Elk Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 14

Location: Elk Grove Village, IL

Elk Grove Village, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Thornton Township High School at Rich Township High School STEM Campus

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on September 15

Location: Olympia Fields, IL

Conference: Southland Athletic

Southland Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park and River Forest High School at York High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Elmhurst, IL

Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Argo Community High School at Reavis High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Burbank, IL

Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Chicago Christian High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgewood High School at St. Bede Academy

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15

Location: Peru, IL

Peru, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Eisenhower High School - Decatur at Shepard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmwood Park High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Streamwood High School at Glenbard South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Glen Ellyn, IL

Conference: Upstate Eight

Upstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Bolingbrook High School at Homewood-Flossmoor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Flossmoor, IL

Conference: Southwest Suburban

Southwest Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Proviso East High School at West Leyden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Northlake, IL

Northlake, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lemont High School at Tinley Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Tinley Park, IL

Conference: South Suburban

South Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Elgin High School at Bartlett High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Bartlett, IL

Conference: Upstate Eight

Upstate Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Springfield High School at Glenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Chatham, IL

Conference: Central State Eight

Central State Eight How to Stream: Watch Here

Chicago Christian High School at Marian Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Woodstock, IL

Woodstock, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marian Catholic High School at De La Salle Institute

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Patrick High School at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Conference: East Suburban Catholic

East Suburban Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Park and River Forest High School at York High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

Location: Elmhurst, IL

Conference: West Suburban

West Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Christ The King Jesuit College Preparatory at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 15

Location: Kankakee, IL

Conference: Metro Suburban

Metro Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Oblong High School at Red Hill High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 16

Location: Bridgeport, IL

Bridgeport, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyons Township High School at Glenbard West High School