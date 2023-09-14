The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Vikings

When: Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Eagles vs. Vikings Insights (2022)

Last year, the Eagles scored three more points per game (28.1) than the Vikings surrendered (25.1).

Last year Minnesota averaged 4.7 more points per game (24.9) than Philadelphia surrendered (20.2).

The Eagles racked up 389.1 yards per game last season, just 0.4 more than the 388.7 the Vikings allowed per contest.

Minnesota collected 60 more yards per game (361.5) than Philadelphia gave up per outing (301.5) last season.

Last season the Eagles ran for 24.5 more yards per game (147.6) than the Vikings allowed per contest (123.1).

Last season Minnesota piled up 97.7 rushing yards per game, 23.9 fewer than Philadelphia allowed per outing (121.6).

The Eagles turned the ball over 19 times last year, six fewer than the Vikings forced turnovers (25).

Last season Minnesota had 23 turnovers, three fewer than Philadelphia had takeaways (26).

Eagles Home Performance (2022)

The Eagles put up 26.9 points per game at home (1.2 less than their overall average), and gave up 18.8 at home (1.4 less than overall).

At home, the Eagles racked up 380.9 yards per game and gave up 286.4. That's less than they gained (389.1) and allowed (301.5) overall.

Philadelphia accumulated 231.3 passing yards per game in home games (10.2 less than its overall average), and conceded 173.8 at home (six less than overall).

The Eagles racked up 149.6 rushing yards per game at home (two more than their overall average), and gave up 112.7 at home (8.9 less than overall).

The Eagles' third-down percentages on offense (42.1%) and defense (34.5%) at home were both lower than their overall numbers of 45.9% and 38.6%, respectively.

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New England W 25-20 CBS 9/14/2023 Minnesota - Amazon Prime Video 9/25/2023 at Tampa Bay - ABC 10/1/2023 Washington - FOX 10/8/2023 at Los Angeles - FOX

Vikings Away Performance (2022)

The Vikings' average points scored (22.6) and conceded (25) in road games a season ago were both lower than their overall averages of 24.9 and 25.1, respectively.

On the road, the Vikings racked up 358.5 yards per game and conceded 383.6. That was less than they gained (361.5) and allowed (388.7) overall.

Minnesota's average yards passing on the road (272.4) was higher than its overall average (263.8). And its average yards allowed away from home (249.4) was lower than overall (265.6).

The Vikings' average yards rushing in away games (86.1) were lower than their overall average (97.7). But their average yards conceded in away games (134.3) were higher than overall (123.1).

On the road last year, the Vikings converted 38.5% of third downs and allowed 42.7% to be converted. That was less than they converted overall (41.2%), and more than they allowed (38.1%).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 20-17 CBS 9/14/2023 at Philadelphia - Amazon Prime Video 9/24/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 10/1/2023 at Carolina - FOX 10/8/2023 Kansas City - CBS

