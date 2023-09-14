The Memphis Tigers (2-0) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Navy Midshipmen (1-1) in a matchup on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Midshipmen will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. Navy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. Navy Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Memphis, Florida
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline Navy Moneyline
BetMGM Memphis (-15.5) 47.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Memphis (-16) 46.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Memphis (-16.5) 47.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Memphis vs. Navy Betting Trends

  • Memphis has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have been favored by 15.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Navy is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).
  • The Midshipmen have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Memphis & Navy 2023 Futures Odds

Memphis
To Win the AAC +700 Bet $100 to win $700
Navy
To Win the AAC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

