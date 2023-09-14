High school football action in Winnebago County, Illinois is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Winnebago County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Hiawatha High School at Christian Life High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14

Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Boylan Catholic High School at Belvidere High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Belvidere, IL

Belvidere, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Rock Falls High School at Rockford Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon High School at Winnebago High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Winnebago, IL

Winnebago, IL Conference: Big Northern

Big Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Stillman Valley High School at Rockford Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashton-Franklin Center High School at South Beloit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: South Beloit, IL

South Beloit, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15

Location: Belvidere, IL

Freeport High School at Hononegah Community High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15

Location: Rockton, IL

Rockton, IL Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)

Northern Illinois (NIC-10) How to Stream: Watch Here

Guilford High School at Harlem High School