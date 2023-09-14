Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Winnebago County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Winnebago County, Illinois is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hiawatha High School at Christian Life High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Boylan Catholic High School at Belvidere High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Falls High School at Rockford Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rockford, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon High School at Winnebago High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Winnebago, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stillman Valley High School at Rockford Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashton-Franklin Center High School at South Beloit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: South Beloit, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boylan Catholic High School at Belvidere High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Belvidere, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeport High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rockton, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guilford High School at Harlem High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Machesney Park, IL
- Conference: Northern Illinois (NIC-10)
- How to Stream: Watch Here
