How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 15
Aaron Nola takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Busch Stadium against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Phillies vs Cardinals Odds
|Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 200 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis is 10th in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- St. Louis has scored 666 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.456 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (5-5) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Thompson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/9/2023
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Carson Spiers
|9/10/2023
|Reds
|L 7-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Hunter Greene
|9/11/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-5
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Dean Kremer
|9/12/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|John Means
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|W 1-0
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Gibson
|9/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Aaron Nola
|9/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Ranger Suárez
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Freddy Peralta
|9/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Adrian Houser
|9/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Wade Miley
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.