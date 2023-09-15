Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Greene County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Greene County, Illinois this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Greene County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
North Greene High School at Greenfield High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Palmyra, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
