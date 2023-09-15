Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Jackson County, Illinois this week.

Other Games in Illinois This Week

Jackson County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Marquette Catholic High School at Harrisburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Harrisburg, IL

Harrisburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cahokia High School at Carbondale Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Carbondale, IL

Carbondale, IL Conference: South Seven

South Seven How to Stream: Watch Here

Massac County High School at Murphysboro High School