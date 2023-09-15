Illinois High School Football Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Knox County, Illinois this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Illinois This Week
Knox County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Galesburg High School at Sterling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Sterling, IL
- Conference: Western Big 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
RW Cougars Co-op at Princeville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Princeville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knoxville High School at Lewistown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lewistown, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.