Maryland vs. Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 15
The Virginia Cavaliers (0-2) will look to upset the Maryland Terrapins (2-0) on Friday, September 15, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Terrapins are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Maryland vs. Virginia matchup in this article.
Maryland vs. Virginia Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: SECU Stadium
Maryland vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maryland (-14.5)
|49.5
|-600
|+425
|DraftKings
|Maryland (-14.5)
|49.5
|-650
|+470
|FanDuel
|Maryland (-14.5)
|49.5
|-690
|+480
|Tipico
|Maryland (-14)
|-
|-
|-
Week 3 Odds
Maryland vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- Maryland has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Terrapins have been favored by 14.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Virginia has covered once in two games with a spread this year.
- The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Maryland & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|Maryland
|To Win the National Champ.
|+30000
|Bet $100 to win $30000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|Virginia
|To Win the ACC
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
